Sharing the Christmas Spirit food hamper program is running this year out of the old BC Assessment building in Courtenay. Scott Stanfield photo Volunteer co-ordinator Ken Jones manoeuvres a tote. Scott Stanfield photo Volunteers need enough space to organize about 2,000 totes full of items. Scott Stanfield photo The program runs like a well-oiled machine, thanks to a core group of about 20 helpers who come back each year. Scott Stanfield photo

Sharing the Christmas Spirit volunteers have been busily filling hampers this week at the old BC Assessment building at Idiens and Lerwick in Courtenay.

Registration is closed for this year’s program, which has registered 562 families and individuals.

Volunteer drivers are needed to deliver hamper packages from 8 a.m. onwards on Wednesday, Dec. 21. There is no need to call ahead. Drivers can simply show up at 2488 Idiens Way.

READ: Hamper program prepares for holiday season in the Comox Valley

ChristmasCourtenay