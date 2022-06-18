Isfeld grads’ time to celebrate Saturday afternoon

Isfeld students wait in the wings for the ceremony to begin. Photo by Mike Chouinard Guests enter the Isfeld gym through the balloon arch. Photo by Mike Chouinard Principal Brian McAskill presents Chloe McDonald with the Four Pillars Award. Photo by Mike Chouinard The students wait their turn to be called up. Photo by Mike Chouinard Chay Trickett and Iris Tinmouth deliver the valedictorians’ address. Photo by Mike Chouinard Grad Roberto Frazer Figueroa. Photo by Mike Chouinard Grad Maisie Matthews. Photo by Mike Chouinard Grad Jasper Halvorson. Photo by Mike Chouinard Grad Jade Blouin-Comeau. Photo by Mike Chouinard Grad Keitaro Adachi. Photo by Mike Chouinard And they’re off! Photo by Mike Chouinard Good luck to the Isfeld grads. Photo by Mike Chouinard

It was Isfeld students’ turn Saturday to graduate, as School District 71 marks a return to regular commencement ceremonies.

The last two years local schools have had to look for alternate ways to celebrate due to pandemic restrictions.

For Mark Isfeld Secondary School Ecole Secondaire, the uncertain weather forecast did push things inside the school gymnasium after the school had hoped to hold an outdoor event.

After the national anthem and a touching greeting from K’ómoks First Nation Elder Donna Mitchell, Principal Brian McAskill addressed students, family and friends with his take on the Class of 2022, citing some of the exciting future plans for the students — from young entrepreneurs to champion curlers to aspiring chefs.

“These are just a few of the stories that encompass this diverse and awe-inspiring graduation class,” he said.

He then presented student Chloe McDonald with this year’s Four Pillars Award, while Iris Tinmouth and Chay Trickett delivered the valedictorians’ address, providing a bit of levity but focusing more on their class’s achievements, such as athletic and academic pursuits, as well as community efforts such as raising thousands for causes such as the Terry Fox Run and the Coldest Night of the Year.

“Our successes speak for themselves,” Trickett said.

The pair also thanked parents and teachers for helping them all through their education, particularly over the last couple of difficult years.

“This journey has not been easy or rosy,” Tinmouth said.

After the speech, it was time for the grads to line up to receive their diplomas, toss their caps in their air and celebrate with a post-commencement reception.

In May, Highland held the first commencement ceremony of the season, with the district’s alternate programs following. Vanier winds up the grad events on Saturday, June 25.



