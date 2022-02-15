Kindergarten registration is filling up in Comox Valley

Many programs of choice have now reached their enrolment capacity

Some of School District 71’s programs of choice for kindergarten have now filled up, Comox Valley Schools announced Feb. 15.

As well, many neighbourhood schools are getting close to capacity, so the district wants families to be sure to register children entering kindergarten in 2022 as soon as possible in order to be able to attend their local school.

To be eligible for enrolment into kindergarten, a child must be five years old by Dec. 31, 2022. For more information and an orientation video, see www.comoxvalleyschools.ca/student-registration/

Program-of-choice registration is now closed. However, there are a few spots for late French immersion at Ecole Puntledge Park Elementary, a program that begins in Grade 6 before merging with Grade 8 French immersion and continuing to Grade 12. Any families interested should email puntledge@sd71.bc.ca

The district is also finding some neighbourhood schools are either nearing or at capacity for kindergarten enrolment. Most students will attend the neighbourhood school if space allows.

For information on how to register is see www.comoxvalleyschools.ca/student-registration/

In terms of other programs, registration for the Fine Arts Academy and kindergarten opens Feb. 24, while registration for NIDES (Navigate) starts March 3. To register, please email vice-principal Dwayne Mills at Dwayne.mills@sd71.bc.ca.



