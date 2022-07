The Uminari Taiko Japanese Drummers kept the crown entertained at the Lewis Park Canada Day festivities. Photo by Terry Farrell Canadian music icon Fred Penner was the headlining guest at the Lewis Park Canada Day festivities. Photo by Terry Farrell A good-sized crowd took in the great weather and great entertainment at Lewis Park on Canada Day. Photo by Terry Farrell Some two-legged volunteers, and their four-legged friend, watch for wayward ducks past the finish line at the Ducky 500 on Courtenay River on Canada Day. Photo by Terry Farrell Just out of reach! Two ducks get past the finish line volunteers at the Ducky 500 race in Courtenay River. (Not to worry. Back-up volunteers were down-river to retrieve all the ducks that avoided capture at the finish line.) Photo by Terry Farrell The giant inflatable slide was one of the busier attractions of the day at the Lewis Park Canada Day festivities. Photo by Terry Farrell

Hundreds of Comox Valley residents and visitors converged at Lewis Park for the Canada Day festivities.

Record editor Terry Farrell was on hand with his camera to capture some images.

