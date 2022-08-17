Pearl Ellis Gallery members holding fundraising garage sale for Comox gallery

Following the inspiring example and success of the Macmillan Art Gallery in Parksville earlier this year, the Pearl Ellis Gallery is putting on a members’ sale to promote local art and fundraise for the gallery.
Members will feature original pieces and nothing will exceed $200.
Discover an incredible variety of styles and mediums used, multi-media art, something to please everyone’s taste, with proceeds going towards the non-profit Comox gallery.
The sale takes place Sunday, Aug. 21, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Comox Lion’s Den at 1729 Comox Ave., Comox (rear entry, behind Pearl Ellis Gallery).
Cash purchases are encouraged, but vendors will be able to accommodate.