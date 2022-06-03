Powerhouse duo Small Glories to play Courtenay’s Old Church Theatre

The Small Glories will be performing live at Courtenay’s Old Church Theatre on Sunday, June 12. (Marc J Chalifoux Photography)

Cara Luft and JD Edwards know how to draw in an audience.

The duo, known as Small Glories, bring their powerhouse roots show to Courtenay’s Old Church Theatre on Sunday, June 12.

With beautiful harmonies, backed by a multitude of instruments, the Small Glories will leave the audience wanting more.

“We’re folk singers, we try to write stuff that people can relate to,” Edwards said in a press release.

And, as with many intimate setting shows, such as the upcoming Courtenay concert, the conversations and stories told between the songs are part of the experience.

“The feedback we get from a lot of audiences is that it’s not just about the music for them,” Luft says. “It’s the whole package.”

The Small Glories were three-time winners at the 2020 Canadian Folk Music Awards (Contemporary Album of the Year, Ensemble of the Year and Vocal Group of the Year), and were named the 2020 International Folk Awards Artist of the Year.

They were also nominated for a Juno in 2020 (Traditional Roots Album of the Year), for their album, Assiniboine and the Red.

The pair met by chance, 10 years ago, at the West End Cultural Centre 25th Anniversary celebration in Winnipeg.

“We had met each other in various locations in town (Winnipeg), but we had never heard each other sing before,” explained Luft, in a 2016 interview on the Drew Marshall Show. “They (anniversary organizers) thought it would very cool to partner people up to sing together who had never sung together before. So they partnered JD and I up, and it was rather magical.”

Audiences have been benefiting from that serendipitous meeting ever since.

Tickets for the Old Church Theatre show are available online at https://www.oldchurchcourtenay.com/

