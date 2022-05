Pair will compete on ‘America’s Got Talent’ on May 31

Vancouver Island dance duo ‘Funkanometry’ perform at Family Day in the Qualicum Beach Community Park on May 29, 2022. (Kevin Forsyth photo)

Vancouver Island dance duo ‘Funkanometry’ performed to a crowd at Qualicum Beach’s Family Day event on May 29.

The pair, Jacksun Fryer from Nanaimo, and Carlow Rush from Cowichan, will compete on the TV series America’s Got Talent on May 31.



