Courtenay dealership continues founder’s community legacy in a big way

From a ‘Wall of Hearts’ to Christmas and kittens, Galaxy Motors gives back to the Comox Valley

Last year, the team at Galaxy Motors in Courtenay joined the other locations for the “Wall of Hearts” campaign, as well as supporting local programs like Lilli House and Kitty Cat Pals.

Since 1990, when long-time Galaxy Motors owner Phil Dagger bought Galaxy’s first location, it has grown to become Vancouver Island’s largest independent, family-owned dealerships.

Alongside that growth, they built a tradition of community support established by Dagger, who passed away in 2021.

“Supporting the communities we serve was extremely important to Phil,” says his niece, Amy Jones, Chief Administrative Officer at Galaxy. “To show his appreciation for the support from the communities over the years, he initiated a lot of different efforts, like monthly charitable campaigns, sports team sponsorships and food drives.

“Literally every month, $3,000 to $7,000 goes out to different organizations like the Heart & Stroke Foundation and Big Brothers and Sisters.”

The team at Galaxy Motors in Courtenay joined the other locations in carrying on this tradition by joining in February’s “Wall of Hearts” for the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Customers wrote their names on pink heart cut-outs that were placed on the walls of the dealership. In addition to washing the dealerships in a sea of pink, the Island locations raised $4,700 in donations!

“The ‘Wall of Hearts’ was a great way for us to involve our customers in supporting the community,” Jones says.

Galaxy Motors Courtenay also supports the Comox Valley Transition Society’s Lilli House, a safe place for women and children fleeing abuse.

“Last December our Courtenay location surprised two local families by ‘adopting’ them for the holidays,” Jones says. “The team purchased food and gifts for them, and gave them gift certificates to buy fresh food for Christmas dinner, which was really special!”

In July 2022, the Galaxy Motors group also raised money for local animal charities, with the Courtenay location support Kitty Cat Pals, an organization that rescues and re-homes cats and kittens born outdoors in the Comox Valley.

“The team at the Courtenay location chose to support Kitty Cat Pals simply because it’s a cause that’s near and dear to their hearts,” Jones says.

Family-owned and operated, Galaxy Motors has been serving Vancouver Island for 33 years, with seven automotive and RV locations from Colwood to Courtenay, each doing their part to support the communities that support them.

