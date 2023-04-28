Ceremony held in Courtenay to recognize Day of Mourning

Courtenay recognizes the National Day of Mourning at Simms Park each year on April 28. Photo by Erin Haluschak Courtenay recognizes the National Day of Mourning at Simms Park each year on April 28. Photo by Erin Haluschak Courtenay and Cumberland Fire Departments gathered at Simms Park on April 28, 2023. Photo by Erin Haluschak Courtenay Mayor Bob Wells addresses the crowd at Simms Park on the National Day of Mourning. Photo by Erin Haluschak Courtenay Mayor Bob Wells addresses the crowd at Simms Park on the National Day of Mourning. Photo by Erin Haluschak Courtenay recognizes the National Day of Mourning at Simms Park each year on April 28. Photo by Erin Haluschak Courtenay recognizes the National Day of Mourning at Simms Park each year on April 28. Photo by Erin Haluschak

A variety of organizations representing an array of workers gathered at Simms Park Pavillion Friday (April 28) to honour those who have been killed, injured or suffered from a work-related illness.

The Day of Mourning ceremony was hosted by the City of Courtenay, WorkSafe BC, District Labour Council and CUPE 556.

The Day of Mourning has been a national event since 1991.

The Canadian Labour Congress first recognized the Day of Mourning in 1984. In 1990, this day became a national observance with the passing of the Workers Mourning Day Act. On April 28, 1991, the federal government officially proclaimed the National Day of Mourning.



