Ceremony held in Courtenay to recognize Day of Mourning

Courtenay recognizes the National Day of Mourning at Simms Park each year on April 28. Photo by Erin HaluschakCourtenay recognizes the National Day of Mourning at Simms Park each year on April 28. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Courtenay recognizes the National Day of Mourning at Simms Park each year on April 28. Photo by Erin HaluschakCourtenay recognizes the National Day of Mourning at Simms Park each year on April 28. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Courtenay and Cumberland Fire Departments gathered at Simms Park on April 28, 2023. Photo by Erin HaluschakCourtenay and Cumberland Fire Departments gathered at Simms Park on April 28, 2023. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Courtenay Mayor Bob Wells addresses the crowd at Simms Park on the National Day of Mourning. Photo by Erin HaluschakCourtenay Mayor Bob Wells addresses the crowd at Simms Park on the National Day of Mourning. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Courtenay Mayor Bob Wells addresses the crowd at Simms Park on the National Day of Mourning. Photo by Erin HaluschakCourtenay Mayor Bob Wells addresses the crowd at Simms Park on the National Day of Mourning. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Courtenay recognizes the National Day of Mourning at Simms Park each year on April 28. Photo by Erin HaluschakCourtenay recognizes the National Day of Mourning at Simms Park each year on April 28. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Courtenay recognizes the National Day of Mourning at Simms Park each year on April 28. Photo by Erin HaluschakCourtenay recognizes the National Day of Mourning at Simms Park each year on April 28. Photo by Erin Haluschak

A variety of organizations representing an array of workers gathered at Simms Park Pavillion Friday (April 28) to honour those who have been killed, injured or suffered from a work-related illness.

The Day of Mourning ceremony was hosted by the City of Courtenay, WorkSafe BC, District Labour Council and CUPE 556.

The Day of Mourning has been a national event since 1991.

The Canadian Labour Congress first recognized the Day of Mourning in 1984. In 1990, this day became a national observance with the passing of the Workers Mourning Day Act. On April 28, 1991, the federal government officially proclaimed the National Day of Mourning.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RELATED: April 28 ceremony in Courtenay honours fallen workers

Comox Valley

Previous story
UPDATE: Two men arrested, released after replica rifle sparks lockdowns in Colwood
Next story
Update: Pilot unharmed when ultralight clips fence next to Canoe field

Just Posted

Courtenay recognizes the National Day of Mourning at Simms Park each year on April 28. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Ceremony held in Courtenay to recognize Day of Mourning

Patricia Trasolini, Sara Child, Mark Herringer, Shelley Humble and Romana Pasca, celebrated North Island College’s Global Excellence Award at CICAN’s World Congress in Montreal on behalf of NIC. Photo supplied
North Island College receives national award for excellence in global education

Ella Oldaker and Ellianna Dyble. Photo by Sean Poole
Two Valley chefs golden at Skills provincial competition

5th Street between Cliffe and England avenues, as well as a section of Duncan Avenue between the alleyways on the north and south sides of 5th Street, will be closed to vehicle traffic this Friday, April 28 from 6 a.m. until around 1 p.m.
Portion of Fifth Street in Courtenay to be closed for paving Friday morning