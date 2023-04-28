Ceremony held in Courtenay to recognize Day of Mourning

A variety of organizations representing an array of workers gathered at Simms Park Pavillion Friday (April 28) to honour those who have been killed, injured or suffered from a work-related illness.
The Day of Mourning ceremony was hosted by the City of Courtenay, WorkSafe BC, District Labour Council and CUPE 556.
The Day of Mourning has been a national event since 1991.
The Canadian Labour Congress first recognized the Day of Mourning in 1984. In 1990, this day became a national observance with the passing of the Workers Mourning Day Act. On April 28, 1991, the federal government officially proclaimed the National Day of Mourning.
