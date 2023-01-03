Comox Valley RCMP kept busy over the holidays

  • Jan. 3, 2023 1:30 p.m.
  • News
Comox Valley RCMP cruiser

The Comox Valley RCMP were kept busy on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, responding to more than 60 service calls in that period.

The police reports in the Comox Valley included four abandoned 911 calls; three reports of abandoned vehicles; two alarms; a couple of dogs on the loose; three assaults; one found child; six calls to assist other agencies (BC Emergency Health Services, fire department); one noise complaint; seven requests to check on the wellbeing of a person; five disturbances; one extortion report; two hazards on local roads; one missing person; one car crash; one report of damage to a vehicle; one firearms report; four lost/found property reports; one report of shots fired; one intoxicated person; eight reports of suspicious circumstances; two thefts; one theft of a vehicle; four traffic complaints; and three requests to remove someone from a premises.

“It is important to recognize all of the first responders have been working over the holiday season,” said Comox Valley RCMP Const. Monika Terragni. “The season often brings families together to share laughs, exchange gifts, and enjoy festive cheer; however, for some, the holiday season can bring stress, sadness, and tension. Police officers are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for assistance in a crisis or emergency.”

