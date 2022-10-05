Courtenay honours former fire chief with park bearing his name

Former Courtenay fire chief Lawrence Burns was the guest of honour Tuesday at a dedication event at an East Courtenay park that bears his name. Photo: McKinnon Photography

The city honoured Lawrence Burns at a dedication event Tuesday at an East Courtenay park that bears his name.

“Over 90 years living in the city of Courtenay, he’s become a local institution,” Mayor Bob Wells said. “Lawrence has given back to our community in countless ways.”

Burns served the city for many years as its fire chief, and now chairs the Courtenay Heritage Advisory Commission. He is also a volunteer, a speaker, a spiritual advisor and a storyteller.

Burns has been honoured with the Freedom of the City and the Distinguished Service Award from Heritage BC.

Circular Economy

Businesses, organizations and individuals are being asked to celebrate sustainability by proclaiming October as Circular Economy month.

“Zero waste approaches aim to reduce and ultimately eliminate garbage,” David Frisch said at Courtenay council Oct. 3. “In a circular economy, resources are never tossed, but instead are reused, recycled and reintroduced as new products. This is done with a focus on clean energy, technology and energy efficiency.”

October is also Foster Family month. Coun. Doug Hillian said thousands of B.C. foster families provide alternate care for children temporarily unable to live with their families.

“We tip our hats to all the people out there who serve as foster parents,” he said.

In memoriam

Council held a moment of silence to honour Coun. Melanie McCollum’s mother, who died Monday from injuries after being struck by a truck while cycling Sunday in downtown Courtenay. The family appreciates the warm wishes and kind words from the community.

Council also acknowledged the Sept. 15 passing of Bronco Moncrief, who served as mayor and councillor for nearly 40 years in Cumberland. He was 95.

“He was a tremendous advocate for the village,” Wells said. “He was a visionary who never stopped working for and caring for the Village of Cumberland, and the entire Comox Valley. Cumberland’s history will be forever connected to the name, Bronco Moncrief.”


reporter@comoxvalleyrecord.com
