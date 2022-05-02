There was a hold and secure at Mark R. Isfeld Secondary School École Secondaire on Monday May 2, as a result of a threat made. File photo

Courtenay’s Mark R Isfeld school on hold and secure while police respond to threat

An incident at Mark Isfeld Secondary in Courtenay Monday, May 2, led to the school initiating a hold and secure procedure.

The incident involved a threat made towards the school.

“RCMP have responded to the call and have remained onsite while students are safely dismissed,” said Comox Valley Schools communication manager, Craig Sorochan, in a statement. “It appears to be a similar incident to the one last week at Vanier.

“We appreciate the effort and leadership of the administration team and the co-operation and assistance demonstrated by the Isfeld staff and the RCMP.”

On April 25 a similar at Vanier resulted in a lockdown. That threat was made via an anonymous phone call.

The Record has reached out to the RCMP for comment regarding the Isfeld incident.

More to come…

ALSO: Lockdown at Vanier

