Cumberland approves night hours for landfill work

Regional district is aiming to add liner to the new landfill cell during dry season

Cumberland has approved some late-night work for a regional district project to add a new landfill cell at the Comox Valley Waste Management Centre. File photo

Cumberland’s council has given the go-ahead for late-night work to expand the local landfill — but only certain work.

The Comox Valley Regional District has been planning to add another landfill cell at the Comox Valley Waste Management Centre (CVWMC) in Cumberland over the summer and needs to finish adding a liner to the cell during the ‘dry’ season. Earlier this month, the regional district requested an exemption to the noise bylaw in order for work crews to complete the job during extended hours.

“It gives them an option to move this project forward quicker,” chief administrative officer Clayton Postings told council at the April 11 meeting.

The CVRD letter states it wishes the contractor be permitted the option to have crews work on the site between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m., outside the normal hours in the noise bylaw. The exemption would allow excavation and hauling of gravel, but not any drilling, blasting, breaking or screening work.

There was some concern among council members about noise from trucks along roadways, though Postings said the work for the late hours would mostly be focused on site at 3699 Bevan Rd.

“Much of the work is just moving the soil and rocks at night,” he said.

Coun. Vickey Brown noted that the bylaw allows for work on Sundays and holidays during the day, but she felt that in light of disruptions of recent paving work, the community should have some time free from construction issues.

The CVRD letter specifically requests the exemptions be for Mondays to Thursday shifts.

Brown also questioned that the request was to run from May 15 through to the end of August. Postings explained that while they did not yet know exact timelines, the additional night work could mean a shorter completion time.

The CVRD letter also cites improved safety during work and fewer interruptions for the public to the CVWMC during the daytime as reasons to move some work to a night shift.

Other council members mentioned the request was for limited work activities for the landfill cell project, and that Cumberland can revoke permission if it wishes.

“If it doesn’t work out, we can just say no,” Coun. Gwyn Sproule said.

For now, council members seemed content with the limits on work and approved the exemption. It will cover the time at night from 9 p.m. on Mondays through 7 a.m. on Fridays, from mid-May to the end of August.



