Cumberland Mayor bids farewell, leaves council with message

Cumberland Mayor Leslie Baird, left, is pictured at a recent special council meeting where Gwyn Sproule was honoured with the Freedom of the Village. File photo

Cumberland Mayor Leslie Baird kicked off her final meeting Monday, Oct. 24 with a proverb that says, ‘Charity begins at home,’ suggesting to take care of family and friends before helping others.

In Cumberland, she said the community is blessed with an “over-abundance of individuals who strive to make a difference.” She thanked village staff members, service clubs and volunteers whose selflessness enriches the community.

She also congratulated each candidate for their success in the Oct. 15 municipal election.

READ: UPDATED: Cumberland voters pick Vickey Brown as their new mayor

Baird left members of council with a message to take an introspective look at whether you will meet the needs of all residents, as opposed to a privileged few.

“It was an honour and privilege to represent the residents of Cumberland for the last 32 years,” she said. “As a councillor, I served with three mayors. Each mayor took the role and fulfilled their mandate in different ways, bringing their own judgments, experiences and knowledge to the job. I know councillor (Vickey) Brown you will do the same.”

Baird said it was her duty to work with staff to ensure the village delivered sustainable, affordable services to the community.

“We are blessed to live in this beautiful valley, nestled at the base of the beautiful Beaufort Range. We are the caretakers. This job we share with the K’ómoks First Nation, so please do take care.”

The inaugural meeting of the next council is 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7.

Active Transportation

Council supports a $25,685 BC Active Transportation Network Planning Grant application for 50/50 cost share funding. If the application is successful, the money will bolster the upcoming Transportation Master Plan with detailed planning, community engagement events, and designs specific to active transportation.

“I think it’s without doubt an important thing for us to move ahead on,” said Coun. Gwyn Sproule, who has heard from many people who wish to ride from Cumberland to Courtenay and back, without being near the highway.

The 2022 budget includes $75,000 for the Transportation Master Plan. The $25,685 would be added to the project budget.



City CouncilCumberland