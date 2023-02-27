PHOTOS: Comox Valley Coldest Night of the Year walk lives up to its name

Walkers pass the Connect Centre, one of the shelters in Courtenay, during the 2023 Comox Valley Coldest Night of the Year walk on Saturday, Feb. 25. Photo by Terry Farrell Toques and scarves were available to anyone who raised $150 ($75 for youth under 17 or under), at the 2023 Comox Valley Coldest Night of the Year walk on Saturday, Feb. 25. Photo by Terry Farrell Hitchin’ a ride at the 2023 Comox Valley Coldest Night of the Year walk on Saturday, Feb. 25. Photo by Terry Farrell Many walkers registered onsite for the 2023 Comox Valley Coldest Night of the Year walk on Saturday, Feb. 25. The event started and ended at the Native Sons Hall in Courtenay. Photo by Terry Farrell A volunteer helps a walker through the registration process at the 2023 Comox Valley Coldest Night of the Year walk on Saturday, Feb. 25. Photo by Terry Farrell The Comox United Walkers raised more than $4,600 for the 2023 Comox Valley Coldest Night of the Year walk on Saturday, Feb. 25. Photo by Terry Farrell Participants await final instructions before heading out at the 2023 Comox Valley Coldest Night of the Year walk on Saturday, Feb. 25. Photo by Terry Farrell Into the elements! Walkers head out at the 2023 Comox Valley Coldest Night of the Year walk on Saturday, Feb. 25. Photo by Terry Farrell Participants at the 2023 Comox Valley Coldest Night of the Year walk on Saturday, Feb. 25. Photo by Terry Farrell These participants are all smiles at the 2023 Comox Valley Coldest Night of the Year walk on Saturday, Feb. 25. Photo by Terry Farrell Bundled up and ready to go at the 2023 Comox Valley Coldest Night of the Year walk on Saturday, Feb. 25. Photo by Terry Farrell Refreshments at the Courtenay Fire Department, during the 2023 Comox Valley Coldest Night of the Year walk on Saturday, Feb. 25. Photo by Terry Farrell Courtenay Fire Department personnel were offering hot beverages to the walkers at the 2023 Comox Valley Coldest Night of the Year walk on Saturday, Feb. 25. Photo by Terry Farrell It was the Coldest Afternoon of the Year for The OFV (Ocean Front Village) Golden Team, as these five hardy 80+ walkers were waved off by their treasurer this afternoon after raising $1,300 from residents, staff, admin, and supporters. The participants said that the weather helped them identify with the cause. Rocky (off-screen) served as the mascot for the OFV team. Photo submitted

The Comox Valley Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY) community walk took place Saturday evening, and the hundreds who showed up were undeterred by the frigid conditions.

The CNOY is a “walk to raise money for local charities serving people experiencing hurt, hunger and homelessness.”

It is a national event, with more than 175 communities taking part.

The Comox Valley event supports the Comox Valley Transition Society (CVTS) and Dawn to Dawn Action on Homelessness Society.

A total of 557 walkers registered for the event this year, and participants have all month to complete a walk of any distance.

Close to half of the registered walkers showed up for the community event.

“It was a great turn-out – I was so very, very pleased,” said CVTS executive director, Heather Ney. “That kind of weather can scare some (people) from coming out.”

As of press time, the event had reached 88 per cent of its $200,000 target.

Ney said that there are still a few school walks taking place this week, so she’s not discounting the possibility of reaching that goal.

“Whether we do or not, it’s OK,” she said. “Once again, the Comox Valley came out in a big way to support the event. We are No. 7 in the country, out of 182 communities, and third in British Columbia. So once again, the community has just been amazing.”

Coldest Night of the Year is the biggest annual fundraiser Dawn to Dawn and CVTS.

“We try to spend money on things that will get people housed, or keep people housed,” said Ney.

The Rotary Super Team raised the most money (as of press time), collecting $18,015.

St. George’s United Church also reached five digits, with $12,088.

Donations are still being accepted, up until March 31. Visit cnoy.org/location/comoxvalley

