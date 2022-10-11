The second of two escaped African serval cats was recovered near Qualicum Beach on Oct. 9. (Submitted photo)

Second escaped B.C. serval cat recovered after killing several ducks

Owners will reimburse neighbour for loss of birds, plan to install security cameras

The second of two escaped African serval cats has been recaptured near Qualicum Beach on Vancouver Island, after it was found in a neighbour’s duck pen, where it killed several of the birds.

The female cat was picked up by one of her owners, Bill Edwards, and taken home in a carrier in the Corcan-Meadowood area on Oct. 9, according to Laurel Bablitz, the serval’s other owner.

“Their dogs chased her into the duck pen, so they were able to lock her in there,” Bablitz said. “But unfortunately there were some casualties.”

Bablitz added she plans to reimburse the neighbour for the loss.

The pair of servals escaped Oct. 2, with the male recovered on a neighbour’s property with a net the following day, after it killed a 19-year-old domestic cat.

READ MORE: One escaped serval cat caught, another still on the loose near Qualicum Beach

The female appears to be in good health and the pair of servals are happy to be reunited, Bablitz said.

Bablitz said she and Edwards plan to install security cameras and lights by the animals’ enclosure, out of a concern they may have been released intentionally.

Servals are not listed under provincial Controlled Alien Species regulations, meaning they can be legally owned in B.C., depending on municipal bylaws.

They are slightly larger than a medium-sized dog, on average.


kevin.forsyth@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CatsPetsqualicum beach

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
An election, then a trial, poses unusual test for Surrey’s Mayor McCallum
Next story
6 temperature records set in B.C. on Thanksgiving Day

Just Posted

Members of the Walk Of Achievement committee and dignitaries from the Comox Valley joined in celebration of Jody Wilson-Raybould’s (centre) induction ceremony, Sept. 23, 2022.
Jody Wilson-Raybould inducted to the Comox Valley Walk of Achievement

Anderson Amar and Hyde Trio is playing at the Flying Canoe on Oct. 13.
Anderson, Amare and Hyde trio playing for Georgia Straight Jazz Society

Film still from the movie “The Killdren Are Coming” - Director: Dana Berry. The Astrophobia Sci-Fi and Horror Film Festival takes place Oct. 15-16 at the Masonic Hall in Cumberland.
Cumberland horror/sci-fi film fest will get folks ready for Halloween

Students from Mr. Atkinson’s Grade 4/5 class pose for a picture while their Arden Elementary classmates test the track at Wheelie Wednesday, Oct. 5. Photo by Terry Farrell
Courtenay’s Arden Elementary hosts Bike, Walk, n Roll Week