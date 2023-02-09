Payge Doty-Brown, right, pictured with Canadian Olympic hammer thrower Camryn Rogers at the BC Athletics awards banquet in Richmond. Photo supplied

Courtenay teen wins BC Athletics athlete of year honour

Payge Doty-Brown of the Comox Valley received the BC Athletics U16 girls Athlete of the Year award at a recent awards banquet in Richmond.

The 15-year-old Grade 10 student at Isfeld Secondary competes in track and field. She capped last season with a a silver medal performance at the BC Summer Games in Prince George with a toss of 45.73 metres in the hammer throw. During the Games, she had been presented with a leadership award.

Recently, the Comox Rotary Club presented Payge with a Paul Harris Fellow recognition, which acknowledges individuals who contribute to their community. The club contributed $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation in her name. Contributions are spent on humanitarian efforts around the world.

READ: Comox Valley Local Hero – Youth Volunteer: Payge Doty-Brown

Comox ValleyTrack and field

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
AP source: Brooklyn Nets trading Kevin Durant to Suns
Next story
Canadian women’s rugby sevens team aims to get back on track at Vancouver tournament

Just Posted

Dr. Alex Nataros and his therapy dog Pearl. (Submitted photo)
Island Health suspends Port Hardy doctor from ER, alleging ‘serious patient complaint’

The swimming pool at the Comox Valley Sports Centre re-opens Feb. 13
Comox Valley Sports Centre Pool reopening after extended closure

Love in the Time of Fentanyl (81 min) is an intimate film looking beyond the stigma of injection drug users. (screenshot)
Film screening and discussion upcoming regarding toxic drug supply in the Comox Valley

A Youth Academy camp leader checks out the participants’ build for an engineering/physics activity at a STEM & Sport camp for 9- to 12-year-olds in July. Photo supplied
North Island College Youth Academy summer camp schedule set to be released

Pop-up banner image