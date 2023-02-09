Courtenay teen wins BC Athletics athlete of year honour

Payge Doty-Brown of the Comox Valley received the BC Athletics U16 girls Athlete of the Year award at a recent awards banquet in Richmond.

The 15-year-old Grade 10 student at Isfeld Secondary competes in track and field. She capped last season with a a silver medal performance at the BC Summer Games in Prince George with a toss of 45.73 metres in the hammer throw. During the Games, she had been presented with a leadership award.

Recently, the Comox Rotary Club presented Payge with a Paul Harris Fellow recognition, which acknowledges individuals who contribute to their community. The club contributed $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation in her name. Contributions are spent on humanitarian efforts around the world.

