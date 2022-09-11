The new Comox Valley Regional District office. Photo by Mike Chouinard

All Comox Valley Regional District incumbents face challenges for their seats in upcoming election

All three incumbent Comox Valley Regional District directors are running for re-election – and all three are being challenged for their seats.

In Area A (Baynes Sound-Denman/Hornby islands), incumbent Daniel Arbour will run against newcomers Gordon Kennedy and Tamara Meggitt.

Incumbent Arzeena Hamir also faces two opponents for her seat in Area B (Lazo North). K’ómoks First Nation councillor Richard Hardy, and newcomer Keith Stevens have entered the race for that position.

Edwin Grieve is running for re-election in Area C (Puntledge-Black Creek). Grieve, who has been the Area C director since 2008, will be challenged by Courtenay resident Matthew Ellis.

Two of the three CVRD electoral areas will have races for school trustee.

Area A has three candidates – incumbent Kat Hawksby, along with newcomers Chelsea McCannel-Keene and Keith Porteous.

Incumbent Cristi May Sacht will be challenged for her Area C seat by Kendall Packham, while Michelle Waite retains her seat in Area B by acclamation.

For submitted bios/platforms of individual candidates, visit comoxvalleyrecord.com/tag/election-2022/

ALSO: Comox Mayor Russ Arnott cancels re-election bid

ALSO: Cumberland voters to choose between two mayoral candidates, five council hopefuls

ALSO: Courtenay voters to choose among three mayoral and 15 council candidates

