All Comox Valley Regional District incumbents face challenges for their seats in upcoming election

All three incumbent Comox Valley Regional District directors are running for re-election – and all three are being challenged for their seats.
In Area A (Baynes Sound-Denman/Hornby islands), incumbent Daniel Arbour will run against newcomers Gordon Kennedy and Tamara Meggitt.
Incumbent Arzeena Hamir also faces two opponents for her seat in Area B (Lazo North). K’ómoks First Nation councillor Richard Hardy, and newcomer Keith Stevens have entered the race for that position.
Edwin Grieve is running for re-election in Area C (Puntledge-Black Creek). Grieve, who has been the Area C director since 2008, will be challenged by Courtenay resident Matthew Ellis.
Two of the three CVRD electoral areas will have races for school trustee.
Area A has three candidates – incumbent Kat Hawksby, along with newcomers Chelsea McCannel-Keene and Keith Porteous.
Incumbent Cristi May Sacht will be challenged for her Area C seat by Kendall Packham, while Michelle Waite retains her seat in Area B by acclamation.
