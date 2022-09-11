All Comox Valley Regional District incumbents face challenges for their seats in upcoming election

The new Comox Valley Regional District office. Photo by Mike Chouinard

All three incumbent Comox Valley Regional District directors are running for re-election – and all three are being challenged for their seats.

In Area A (Baynes Sound-Denman/Hornby islands), incumbent Daniel Arbour will run against newcomers Gordon Kennedy and Tamara Meggitt.

Incumbent Arzeena Hamir also faces two opponents for her seat in Area B (Lazo North). K’ómoks First Nation councillor Richard Hardy, and newcomer Keith Stevens have entered the race for that position.

Edwin Grieve is running for re-election in Area C (Puntledge-Black Creek). Grieve, who has been the Area C director since 2008, will be challenged by Courtenay resident Matthew Ellis.

Two of the three CVRD electoral areas will have races for school trustee.

Area A has three candidates – incumbent Kat Hawksby, along with newcomers Chelsea McCannel-Keene and Keith Porteous.

Incumbent Cristi May Sacht will be challenged for her Area C seat by Kendall Packham, while Michelle Waite retains her seat in Area B by acclamation.

